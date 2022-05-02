MANSFIELD -- A family of five was displaced by a fire that struck their Charles Street home late Sunday night, eight hours after another house fire forced seven people from their home in East Mansfield.
The fire just before 10 p.m. Sunday occurred at 106 Charles St., where two adults and three children were forced out of their home, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said Monday.
The fire ignited in the ceiling of a first-floor bathroom and extended into the second floor before firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 15 minutes, Desrosiers said.
The earlier fire occurred about 2 p.m. at 18 Copper Road in a neighborhood off Route 106 in East Mansfield, which was also put out in about 15 minutes.
No residents or firefighters were injured in the fires.
Both fires are accidental but the exact causes remain under investigation. Investigators are eyeing an electrical issue in the Charles Street fire, Desrosiers said.
Foxboro and Norton firefighters assisted local firefighters at the scene while Easton firefighters provided station coverage.
Foxboro and Attleboro firefighters assisted at the Copper Road fire while Plainville and Norton covered the fire stations.