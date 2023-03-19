REHOBOTH -- The family of Dylan Quinn, the 16-year-old local resident who died in a vehicle crash in January, is starting a nonprofit organization in his name.
The Dylan Quinn Community FUNd will provide money for youngsters whose families may not be able to cover costs of sports participation. Most area school districts and private league teams charge fees.
The fund's name emphasizes the "fun" in fund as his family says that was what Dylan was about.
Quinn was a junior at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton where Rehoboth sends its vocational students.
He was a goalie for the Southeastern Regional/Bristol-Plymouth hockey team, had recently started playing lacrosse, and was also an avid snowboarder.
A GoFundMe campaign started in January for Quinn and his family has raised just over $83,000 from 958 donors, exceeding the $80,000 goal. Plans are to allocate a lot of that money for the nonprofit, his family said.
The family hopes to have the nonprofit and a website for it operational by the end of April.
Quinn was killed when the pickup truck he was a passenger in hit a utility pole and tree in Berkley. The driver, a friend of Quinn's, was injured.
The team’s game that was scheduled for the following day was called off as friends and family dealt with the tragedy, including setting up a memorial with flowers and Quinn’s hockey helmet at the accident scene.
The area hockey community also came together as families put sticks outside their front doors in memory of Quinn.
About a week after the accident, Quinn's team defeated South Shore Voc-Tech, with the hockey players tapping the ice with their sticks in honor of Quinn as his younger brother Connor dropped a ceremonial puck. Teammates also wore jerseys with Quinn’s initials and his number 33.
Following his death, friends and family started a social media movement in his honor using the hashtag “Sticks out for Dylan.”
It was all a fitting tribute to Quinn and his love of the game — he started playing hockey at age 4.
His family hopes the foundation being started will help other children realize the benefits of team sports who otherwise might not be able to.
Quinn was the son of Michael P. Quinn and Cara (Curran) Quinn of Rehoboth.
He was a lifelong attendee of Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, where he was a camp counselor last summer.