ATTLEBORO — A 12-year-old boy and 24-year-old man were injured in a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a South Attleboro home Sunday afternoon, displacing a family of six.
The boy had minor burns to his hands and the man suffered smoke inhalation, fire officials said Monday. Both were taken to the hospital but family members said they were expected to be OK.
The fire was reported about 1 p.m. at a 2 1/2-story modern colonial-style home at 25 Thomas Ave., which is off Highland Avenue (Route 123) near the Rhode Island line.
All occupants were reported out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.
The fire, officials said, started in a second-floor bedroom and flames poured out of its window as the blaze quickly spread.
The second floor was heavily damaged by fire and heat, officials said. There was also water damage to other parts of the house from firefighters battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise.
Area fire departments from Rhode Island and Massachusetts provided mutual aid.
A key reason for the multiple fire department response, officials said, was the heat and humidity Sunday made it difficult to fight the blaze.
Neighbors pitched in to help the family during the fire and the American Red Cross assisted them as well.