Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze on Thomas Avenue in Attleboro on Sunday.

 Ed Burke / Firegroundphotos.net

ATTLEBORO — A 12-year-old boy and 24-year-old man were injured in a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a South Attleboro home Sunday afternoon, displacing a family of six.

The boy had minor burns to his hands and the man suffered smoke inhalation, fire officials said Monday. Both were taken to the hospital but family members said they were expected to be OK.