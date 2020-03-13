ATTLEBORO -- The family of a Coelho Middle School student is under self quarantine at their house after being tested for the coronavirus.
City and school officials who met Friday morning to discuss the the situation with the virus and the schools said the test results will not be known until Monday.
They said the student, who has been out of school since Tuesday, had a fever and the family doctor ordered tests.
Jacquie O'Brien, the city's public health nurse, said the student had no known health risks, such as traveling to one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, such as China or Italy.
The meeting between O'Brien, city health doctor Christopher Quinn, Mayor Paul Heroux and school Superintendent David Sawyer, was to discuss what steps the schools should take in response to the widespread virus.
Meanwhile, the school department posted a message addressing false rumors of the virus hitting the high school. The statement said an ambulance was called to the school for an unrelated medical situation, which led to the rumors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.