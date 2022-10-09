The New England Patriots may be down, but they’re not out.
That, according to fans who were enjoying the ideal fall weather Sunday as they tailgated in a parking lot just south of Gillette Stadium before the Patriots 1 p.m. match-up against the Detroit Lions.
Sure, the hometown team was 1-3 in the AFC East — the lowest ranking in the division behind the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins — before Sunday’s game, but, as several fans were quick to point out, the Patriots started off last season 1-3 and still made it to the playoffs.
And, they noted, the Lions are also in last place in their division (NFC North), with the same 1-3 record.
“I have learned to never count the Patriots out,” said Lynn Kraus, 63, a retired elementary school teacher from Barnstable, who was adorned in all things Patriots — from her shirt to her socks to her earrings — as she tailgated with a friend Sunday morning. “I’m not expecting them to make it to the Super Bowl, but possibly post-season.”
Former Foxboro resident Rick Snow, a long-time season ticket holder, said while he doesn’t think the Patriots will win their division this season, he expects them to “do better than 500.”
“I never write them off,” Snow, who runs a calibration laboratory and lives in Franklin, said. “So long as [head coach] Bill [Belichick] is here, there’s a chance.”
Norton resident Jay Riviere, 47, said he believes the Patriots will, in fact, make it to the playoffs.
“Never write them off; I always believe,” Riviere, who works in auto sales, said. “One of the young quarterbacks just needs to be consistent and step up.”
With starting quarterback Mac Jones and second-string quarterback Brian Hoyer both injured, the Patriots were started rookie Bailey Zappe.
Fans were asked if the Patriots could see another Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady scenario, in which during the second game of the 2001 season, Bledsoe was injured and Brady stepped in for him. Brady was elevated to the Patriots starting quarterback and remained in that position — with six Super Bowl wins thrown in for good measure — for the next 20 years, after which he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his current team.
“If he (Zappe) comes out today playing lights out, I think they will keep him,” Riviere predicted. “I mean, why not? They’re already losing, so why not give him a try?”
Most of the fans interviewed said they expected a close game Sunday, but believed the Patriots would come out on top.
“The Patriots are better,” said a confident Shea Hollins, 10, who was tailgating with her dad, sister, and family friend.
Her sister, Ayla, 13, agreed, and said she was looking forward to attending her first NFL game at Gillette Stadium — and, unlike her dad, rooting for the hometown team.
“He grew up in Canada, 50 minutes from Detroit, so he’s a Lions fan,” she said, pointing to her father, Grafton resident Chris Hollins, who was wearing the team’s jersey.
Interpreting for her dad, who is deaf and who works as a vocational counselor at the Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham, the older daughter said that he predicted a close game, but a Lions victory.
“I hope he’s wrong though,” she said, looking at her sister and laughing. “We want the Patriots to win.”
And while there wasn’t total agreement on the game’s ultimate outcome, every fan interviewed said they could not have asked for better weather.
“I would give it an A+,” said Kraus. “I mean the atmosphere, the fall weather, the sun… it’s just perfect.”
Snow said he would give the weather an “A-“ rather than a straight “A” because it was windy.
“But it won’t be as strong inside the stadium,” he said. “This really is great football weather.”