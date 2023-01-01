FOXBORO — The importance of Sunday’s New England Patriots game was not lost on anyone, since the eked-out win (23-21) against the Miami Dolphins means that next weekend’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills will likely determine if the Patriots make it to the playoffs or not.
If the Patriots had lost to the Dolphins, the final game of the season (in Buffalo) would not have had playoff implications. After Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins, the Patriots’ record is 8–8.
“I don’t know any Patriots fans who won’t be glued to their TV — or driving to Buffalo, if they can — next weekend,” said Samuel Porter, 20, an electrician-in-training from Quincy. “If they hadn’t won, I don’t think many people would be tuning in. This game is huge because I don’t think too many people thought they would even have a shot at the playoffs this year. I know I didn’t.”
And while fans interviewed after Sunday’s 1 p.m. game said they are hoping for a win next week, they are not overly confident that the Patriots can pull it off.
“I have faith in the team, but they’ve been a little sketchy this year,” said Mansfield resident Karen Bongo, 60, who attended Sunday’s game with family members. “There hasn’t been a lot of consistency in the players around [quarterback] Mac [Jones].”
Bongo, who is the transportation coordinator for the Foxboro Council on Aging’s senior center, said she thinks the Patriots have a 50-50 chance of winning next weekend and cementing a playoff spot.
“I think today’s win was a big boost for them and helped them to see it’s possible to get where they want to be,” she said. “This wasn’t a stroke of luck. They worked hard for this and they’ll keep working hard.”
Former Foxboro resident Rick Snowman, who lives in Franklin and is a season ticket holder, said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming Patriots v. Bills game.
“Today’s win was sweet. It was unexpected, honestly. I didn’t know if they could pull it off,” said the 68-year-old semi-retired engineer and season ticket holder. “They are going to Buffalo to play against and arguably better team. They have to play a whole lot better than they’ve been playing and the offense has to step up in a big way. They’re not going to beat Buffalo without scoring points.”
At a post-game press conference, even head coach Bill Belichick conceded that the team was “a little inconsistent offensively” during Sunday’s game.
When asked what needs to be done to ensure a victory against the Bills, several players said they plan to stay the course and put in the work.
“At this point, I don’t think we can do anything different,” said Patriots center and team co-captain David Andrews. “We just have to prepare as much as we can, do our job, and do it well.”
Fellow co-captain Deatrich Wise Jr., a defensive end, said “we are going to prepare as we always do, watch as much film as possible, and understand our opponent.”
Offensive lineman Conor McDermott said that he and his teammates are going to “try to treat it like any other game.”
“We’re going to keep chopping wood,” he said.
Linebacker Josh Uche also said the team plans on “sticking to the same plan and doing what the coaches tell us.”
And safety Kyle Dugger — who made a game-changing play when he returned an interception for 39 yards for a third-quarter touchdown — said he and his teammates will “put everything into it” while preparing for next week’s game.
He said he plans to study film early in the week so he can “give my brain time to rest” closer to game time.
Long snapper Tucker Addington said there is “always room for improvement” and that he and his teammates will “keep working to get better by learning and growing as individuals and being as intentional as we can with our time.”
Team co-captain Matthew Slater, who hinted that Sunday’s game might have been his last at Gillette Stadium, said the strength of the Bills is not lost on him or his teammates.
“Right now, they’re the beast of the East, so we’ve got to find a way to go in and represent ourselves as best as we can and see how it goes,” said the wide receiver, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2008. “I hope that our best football is ahead of us.”