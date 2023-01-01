FOXBORO — The importance of Sunday’s New England Patriots game was not lost on anyone, since the eked-out win (23-21) against the Miami Dolphins means that next weekend’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills will likely determine if the Patriots make it to the playoffs or not.

If the Patriots had lost to the Dolphins, the final game of the season (in Buffalo) would not have had playoff implications. After Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins, the Patriots’ record is 8–8.