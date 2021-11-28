The way Pat Johnson saw it, a Patriots’ victory Sunday against the Tennessee Titans was a must.
“We have to win every game here on out and today’s a particularly important game given what happened before,” said the Mansfield resident, referring to the 2019 season Wild Card playoff game at Gillette Stadium when the Titans upset the Patriots, dashing the hometown team’s hopes of advancing in that playoffs during what would end up being Tom Brady’s last game in a Patriots’ jersey.
“We’re going to get revenge today,” said Johnson, an administrative assistant at Children’s Hospital who was tailgating with friends in a stadium parking lot prior to the 1 p.m. kickoff. “We’re on a winning streak and we will make it six in a row today. We don’t need Brady. We’ve got Mac Jones and he’s doing great.”
Her prediction came to fruition, as the Patriots beat the Titans 36-13.
Johnson’s daughter, Teisha Johnson, who was celebrating her 46th birthday with her mom and other family members and friends at an elaborate tailgate setup hosted by friend Leila Bryant, agreed.
“The Titans have so many injuries. We’ve got this,” said Johnson, a former Mansfield resident who now lives in Quincy.
As she playfully taunted Titans’ fans walking by — then invited them to join her group of about 20 for some pre-game munchies — Johnson echoed her mother’s sentiments about the importance of Sunday’s win.
“We didn’t make the playoffs because of them,” said Johnson. “We’re not messing around here. We will win.”
Bryant, 52, an accountant from Norwood, has been hosting large-scale tailgate gatherings — complete with tents, a big-screen TV, heaters, multiple grills and a stir-fry wok — for 27 years.
“We got here at 8:30 this morning. We always arrive early to set up in this prime area,” she said of the parking lot just a stone’s throw from the stadium’s pro shop.
“We call this the box seats of tailgating.“
Bryant, too, accurately predicted a Patriots’ win.
“We’ve got Mac Jones and he’s good — and getting better,” she said. “I love Tom Brady, but he’s gone. We need to look forward.”
Fans also commented on the fact that the Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, is a former Patriot who for eight of his 14 years in the NFL played for head coach Bill Belichick.
The two have faced each other twice as head coaches, with the last meeting resulting in a Titans’ victory in the 2019 season playoffs.
For brothers Mike and David Bedard, Sunday’s game was especially significant: It was their first time attending an NFL game and one is a die-hard Patriots’ fan, while the other is all about the Titans.
“My brother reminds me of the outcome of that divisional round game [in the 2019 playoffs] all the time,” said Mike, 43, a forklift mechanic from Fairhaven.
“As a fan, it hurt seeing the season end that way. As the brother of a Titans fan, it’s demoralizing because I never hear the end of it.”
“Nor will you ever,” chimed in Dave, 41, an environmental service supervisor from New Bedford who was wearing Titans gear.
His brother was wearing a no. 12 “Salute to Service” Brady jersey.
The younger Bedard brother admitted that he “stands alone” as the only family member who isn’t a Patriots’ fan — a fact that was followed by his older brother adding: “Damn right he is.”
“Hey, like I tell my family: Some cheaters never win, and some win Super Bowls,” Dave said as he smiled at his brother. “At least we’re not cheaters.”
