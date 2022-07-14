NORTON — A new market featuring ethnic foods has opened for business in the Route 140 location formerly occupied by Roche Bros. supermarket, which closed two years ago.
The Farmer’s India Market opened in mid-June in the space in Greatwoods Marketplace on Mansfield Avenue that Roche Bros. occupied for 26 years.
The market features ethnic foods from several countries along with traditional American food and cookware.
“We specialize in produce, meats, ethnic groceries, Greek, Albanian, Turkish, Spanish,” store manager Mehtab Ahmed said. “We definitely will be adding more items the community is looking for. We’re getting a lot of new ideas.”
Ahmed said business has “been great,” as has community support.
“It’s very common to see people drive over an hour (to visit the market),” he said. “We’re getting a lot of people from different towns come in.”
Ahmed said the towns include Franklin, Bellingham, Fall River, Dartmouth and ones in Rhode Island.
Local officials and residents had been worried about the future of the biggest shopping plaza in Norton when it lost its main anchor in June 2020, as there have been other empty storefronts in recent years. But those concerns have now subsided.
“It was a big void in the community,” Ahmed said. “We took over the entire space.
“The town has been great. Town officials have been so helpful and residents have been so wonderful and welcoming.”
Why Norton?
“We definitely saw during the pandemic a demographic shift with people moving from cities to the suburbs, the 495 belt,” Ahmed said. “Foxboro, Mansfield, Sharon, and Norton is kind of in the center.”
The store is looking to hire more employees but so far has been managing with the help of family, friends and workers from its other stores.
Norton is one of five stores in the family-run business. There are also Farmer’s India Markets in Waltham and Shrewsbury, Orange, Conn. and Albany, N.Y.
Ahmed said the business, which his uncle started in the 1980s, is always looking at opening additional stores.
A grand opening for the newest store likely will be held in early September.