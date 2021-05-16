FOXBORO — A weekly farmers market will be returning to the town common later this month following last summer’s COVID-fueled hiatus — just one more welcome sign of normalcy sprouting among the spring daffodils.
According to Recreation Director Deborah Giardino, the popular market will be held every Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., beginning on May 27 and ending Sept. 2.
As in the past, the weekly markets will coincide with the Foxboro Jaycees’ free summer concert series which features musical acts performing on the Common bandstand on Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m.
The 2021 concert series is scheduled to begin on June 10, with a performance by the Foxboro High School Jazz Ensemble.
Appearing before selectmen on Tuesday evening, Giardino said nine mobile vendors already have committed to displaying their produce for the summer season, with several more still undecided.
“We’re looking forward to another successful year with the vendors,” she said. “It’s a fun atmosphere and it adds a lot to the Common.”
Giardino said a different child-oriented activity or theme will be featured every week, including a painting night, petting zoo and DJ.
In addition, she assured selectmen that organizers will follow social distancing guidelines and other best pandemic practices as they evolve in upcoming months.
Accompanying Giardino, recreation commission Chairwoman Heather Harding said a partnership may be possible with organizers at the Foxboro Community Farmstand, who hope to resume limited operations this season and have expressed interest in selling produce at the Thursday night markets.
“We might be looking for volunteers to man a table,” Harding said. “It will help them out on a night when they’re not open and it will bring another vendor uptown.”
Selectwoman Leah Gibson reminded her colleagues that provisional changes to enhance traffic flow and pedestrian safety around the Common rotary are scheduled to begin on May 17, potentially creating confusion for those attending the weekly markets, as well as passing motorists.
“Maybe we can get some police presence up there, at least while people are still getting used to [the changes],” Gibson said.
