A brief but severe thunderstorm tore through the Attleboro area late Sunday afternoon, knocking down countless trees, limbs and utility wires that hit houses, blocked roads and caused thousands to lose electricity. There was also flooding in spots.
Most of the storm damage was focused on Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton in this area, with the heavy rain and winds arriving shortly before 5 p.m.
About 4,500 customers lost power in Attleboro, according to National Grid, accounting for most of the approximately 6,000 in all Bristol County.
The most damage in Attleboro was from the downtown area and East Side to LaSalette Shrine and into Rehoboth.
“ As many of you may already know, Attleboro was just hit with some ‘microburst’ of hurricane strength winds on the east side. About a halfdozen homes have damage from trees,” Mayor Paul Heroux commented on his Facebook page.
Heroux reminded residents utility crews had to secure power lines before park and forestry department personnel could do their work.
The Park Street area near LaSalette was so heavily impacted with fallen trees, limbs and wires parts were inaccessible to public safety personnel, which was a concern as there is senior housing in the area, including Hope Gardens.
A tree or limb hit an occupied vehicle near 24 Park St., but no injuries were reported. Another vehicle may also have been hit.
Trees smashed into a home at 207 Smith St., but Attleboro firefighters were so busy North Attleboro and Norton firefighters were called to respond.
“Seven trees were uprooted, with two landing on our home,” Austin Tapley told The Sun Chronicle.
A large tree came down on the roof of a house on Dorrance Street, and another tree hit a house at 52 Martin St. and the city building inspector was called.
There were other reports of trees into houses off Newport Avenue near Old Post Road, James Court and Hazel Street.
Also, a tree landed across Mechanic Street near Rivercourt housing, and tree limbs were down in large numbers along Pleasant Street (Route 123)
Parts of Park Street were flooded as was Forest Street near Field Road.
North Attleboro was also heavy hit, with nearly 1,900 customers reported without electricity.
Multiple trees and limbs were felled on Reservoir Street, and the road from Mt. Hope Street to Jefferson Street was closed. Those other roads also had fallen trees and limbs.
Two trees, including a large one, were reported down on Norton Road.
Over in Rehoboth, a tree fell on a house and car on Fairview Avenue, and several trees were reported on roads, including at least three on County Street.
There was a high temperature of 87 at 2 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said, but the thermometer plunged to 69 at 4:30 p.m. as the storm swept in.
