A fast-moving rain, wind and thunderstorm plowed through the Attleboro area Saturday afternoon, bringing down trees and limbs on power lines, homes and vehicles and leaving several thousand customers without power.
North Attleboro and Plainville were the hardest hit in the area, with some suspecting a microburst -- winds similar to a tornado- went through part of North Attleboro, particularly the west end.
"Large hail, severe winds, possible tornado. Many trees down," North resident John Guion told The Sun Chronicle, sending a photo of a tree down on Spruce Street.
Area firefighters, police and utility workers were rushing from emergency call to emergency call, but no injuries were reported.
Attleboro had 2,768 customers without power, with Plainville 230, Franklin 215, and Norton 52, NationalGrid reported. Bellingham, which borders Wrentham, had 1,367 with no electricity.
The storm went through the area about 3:45 p.m. and while the worst part of it only lasted about 30 minutes, damage was still being assessed hours later.
In North Attleboro, a large tree so severely damaged a home at 135 Old Post Road the house was declared uninhabitable and the Red Cross was contacted to help provide housing to the occupants.
The town's building inspector was called to inspect a few homes hit by trees.
A home on John Mason Road was damaged after a tree toppled onto the roof, damaging the second floor.
Trees were also reported on homes on High and Metcalf streets, and on a garage off Leonard Street where the owner managed to get a vintage Corvette out undamaged.
Trees fell on vehicles on Orne Street and Crescent Avenue.
Wires were down on South Washington Street (Route 1) by the Pineapple Inn, falling on some vehicles, and taking out power.
Trees were also blocking Clifton Street, Reservoir Street, Elm Street and Route 121.
There was so much damage in North Attleboro, fire officials set up a command post and called in off-duty firefighters.
North Attleboro Electric Light Department workers were also rushing from location to location.
Over in neighboring Plainville, a tree was down on utility wires on Fales Road, and a large tree limb fell on East Bacon Street (Route 106). Walnut Street was blocked at one point.
Also, wires fell on Fletcher Street, and two large tree limbs were reported down on Warren Street.
Attleboro experienced some flash flooding, with a vehicle stalled on Forest Street under the bridge there in a low lying area.
Wires were reported down on Holden Street. Also, traffic signals were out at the intersection of Tiffany Street and South Avenue.
A high wind gust of 55 mph was recorded in Wrentham, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
A severe thunderstorm watch had been issued by the weather service.
