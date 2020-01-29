SEEKONK — A 38-year-old New Bedford man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the car he was driving rolled over off Interstate 195.
State police and Seekonk firefighters just before 3 p.m. responded to the single vehicle crash on I-195 West.
Upon their arrival, they discovered a 2015 Nissan Sentra had rolled over, with the driver, identified as Matthew Beaudoin, 38, of New Bedford, suffering from serious injuries, state police said.
Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, left the roadway to the right and rolled over, state police said.
Beaudoin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Beaudoin was the sole occupant of the Nissan, they added.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit.
