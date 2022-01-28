SEEKONK — A man sought for two months for a fatal car crash in Rhode Island has been arrested at a Route 6 hotel where he was living under an alias, officials said.
Keith A. Brown, 34, of Fall River and Hope Valley, R.I., was nabbed Wednesday at the Quality Inn by members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force and Massachusetts Apprehension Squad, Hopkinton, R.I. Police said in a press release.
Brown had skipped his arraignment on charges stemming from a fatal crash Oct. 31 in Hopkinton.
He was charged with driving under the influence, death resulting and other counts.
After Brown failed to appear for his arraignment Dec. 3, he was put on Rhode Island’s Most Wanted List.
Based on information from unnamed sources, Hopkinton Police said they traced Brown to the Quality Inn, where he had apparently been staying for several weeks under a false name.
Brown was driving an SUV that crashed head-on into a Jeep Cherokee on Route 138 in Hopkinton, killing an 88-year-old Westerly woman and injuring her daughter, who was driving the Jeep, officials said.
A witness told police Brown’s SUV crossed the center line and had been swerving before the accident.
A toxicology report found fentanyl and methadone in Brown’s blood, police said.
Brown spent a month in Rhode Island Hospital in Providence recovering from injuries.