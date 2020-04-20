MANSFIELD — A father of nine children was severely burned over the weekend while burning brush outdoors, and family and friends have started a fundraising campaign for him.
Michael McKenney, 59, is in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after suffering second and third degree burns over 40 percent of his lower body, family members say.
The outdoor burn got out of control Saturday and two of his children he was doing yard work with helped save his life.
“My dad started to burn some of the sticks and wood in the backyard burn barrel,” daughter Cassandra Nicole McKenney said in a Facebook posting Monday. “Unfortunately, the fire got out of hand and my dad’s clothing caught fire.
“The quick action of my two siblings outside with him saved his life — Jessica helped to roll him while Zach grabbed the garden hose to put him out. We are all so very grateful that this is not any worse. As of right now, he is being scheduled for surgery and will be in the hospital for a minimum of three weeks. I am sure rehab will be in his future, as well.”
Michael McKenney is a self-employed mover, having been in the moving business since he was a teenager working with his father, Cassandra McKenney said. The last 20-plus years he has subcontracted with United Van Lines.
“I am sure you have seen his truck around the Mansfield, Foxboro, and Attleboro areas,” she said. “I can tell you first-hand that his job takes a lot of hard work and dedication; he is, without a doubt, the most hard-working man I know.”
Michael McKenney grew up in Foxboro, graduating in 1979, but has made a home in Mansfield for just over 30 years.
“My dad is our only source of household income and we completely rely on him,” Cassandra McKenney said. “He will be out of work for quite some time, so these next few months will be difficult to say the very least. I know these are tough times for absolutely everyone. We have a long road ahead of us with surgeries, rehabilitation, physical therapy, and more.
“We still must pay for food, the mortgage, other household expenses, and now medical bills. Anything anybody can do to help us will be GREATLY appreciated.”
She added that even sharing the Facebook post would help.
The family has set a goal of $20,000 and as of early Monday night, $12,810 had been donated by 201 people.
“I am seriously at a loss for words and in tears at the support we have received in such a short amount of time,” Cassandra McKenney said. “My whole family is incredibly grateful for all of it. Your acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed.”
She has these parting words on the Facebook post: “Never take anything for granted. We never know what is going to happen from one minute to the next in life.”
She also thanked the nurses and staff at Rhode Island Hospital.
For more information and to donate, visit www.facebook.com/donate/853860305080550/ 2341653156127864/
