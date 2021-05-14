Some smoke and smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled because they may not sound for a fire.
Kidde's TruSense smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire, authorities say.
The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of them are included in the recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.
The alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70. They were also sold at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers.
There are about 226,000 of the units.
Consumers are advised to contact Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Or go online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for a free replacement and more information.
No injuries or accidents have been reported and consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.
Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc. is based in Mebane, N.C., and the alarms were manufactured in China.
