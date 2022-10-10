NORTON -- The FBI appealed through social media Monday for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend 41 years ago and dumping her body on the side of Route 123.

Andrew Peter Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, is wanted for the Oct. 10, 1981, killing of Robin A. Shea, 21, according to the FBI.

