NORTON -- The FBI appealed through social media Monday for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend 41 years ago and dumping her body on the side of Route 123.
Andrew Peter Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, is wanted for the Oct. 10, 1981, killing of Robin A. Shea, 21, according to the FBI.
The New Hampshire couple was driving through Norton when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her out of the vehicle onto the side of Route 123, near the Wading River, authorities said.
The FBI is offering up to a $20,000 reward for anyone with information on whereabouts of Dabbs, who would be 79 now.
Dabbs, an auto mechanic, was known to use drugs and is considered armed and dangerous. He was formerly of Derry, N.H. but also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the FBI.
He was indicted for murder a month after the killing.
The Norton police and the Bristol County district attorney’s office are also asking for the public’s help in finding the longtime fugitive.
At the time of the murder, he weighed about 180 pounds and was about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.
Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.