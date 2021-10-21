NORTON -- The FBI is offering up to a $20,000 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of a man charged with killing his girlfriend 40 years ago by shooting her and pushing her out of a car on Route 123.
Andrew Peter Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, is wanted for the Oct. 10, 1981, killing of Robin A. Shea, 21, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.
The New Hampshire couple were driving through Norton when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and pushed her out of the vehicle onto the side of Route 123 in the Chartley area of town, near the Wading River, authorities said.
Shea's body was later found by a passing motorist.
In order to solve the cold case, the FBI Boston field office, Norton police and state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office are asking for the public’s help in finding the longtime fugitive. He was indicted on murder charges a month after the slaying.
In addition to a state warrant for his arrest, a federal arrest warrant was issued in September 1982 after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Dabbs is described as a Black male with brown eyes and would now be 78 years old. At the time of the murder, he weighed approximately 180 pounds and was about 5 feet 10 inches tall.
He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.
Dabbs, an auto mechanic, may have had weapons and was known to use drugs. His last known address was in Derry, N.H. He also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the FBI.
“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us. We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can to bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who have already endured enough heartache,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said.
Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said when he was a detective he and detectives Stephen Desfosses and Todd Bramwell were looking into the case in 2001. They were hoping to get publicity about it on "America’s Most Wanted" when the Sept. 11 terror attacks occurred and derailed the effort.
“Detectives all along have been involved in trying to bring him to justice. This certainly has not been forgotten about. It’s still and open and active investigation,” Clark said.
The chief said Dabbs was last known to be in the state of New York; that was two days after the killing “and he hasn’t been seen since.”
In a statement released by the FBI, Robin Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, said, “The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere. Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”
Carter was 25 when the slaying occurred and said losing her younger sister was not only devastating for her but for her family.
"My family pretty much fell apartment after that," Carter said.
"
The public is being asked to review Dabbs’ wanted poster which includes a photo depicting what he may look like at 78 years old.
The FBI is offering a monetary reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and prosecution of Dabbs. Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
