ATTLEBORO — FBinsure has acquired the Nimiroski Insurance Agency, an independent agency located in Attleboro, it was announced Thursday.
Established in 1963, Nimiroski Insurance has been in business in Attleboro for over 50 years and has provided personal and business insurance to more than 1,000 clients, FBInsure said in a news release.
The current president of Nimiroski Insurance, Chris Nimiroski, will “ensure a smooth transition” to FBinsure for his clients before “pursuing other endeavors in real estate,” the release said.
“We chose FBinsure as a partner because it has an unequaled reputation for being dedicated to its clients, as well as its staff and our community,” Nimiroski said. “I am very excited to see our valued clients benefit from the agency’s variety of quality products and services.”
As part of the transition, the Nimiroski office at 272 County St. will be relocating to FBinsure’s 8 Park St. location in downtown Attleboro.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to have the Nimiroski Insurance Agency join the FBinsure team and excited to continue providing the client-first service Nimiroski’s clients expect,” said Russ Martorana, president and CEO of FBinsure.
This is the sixth acquisition for Taunton-based FBinsure in the past four years. It acquired Newbury Insurance Agency of North Attleboro in early 2015.
FBinsure has 12 locations throughout Bristol and Plymouth Counties.
