Attleboro’s Council on Aging is located in an old, cramped building that was once a fire station on South Main Street.
If someone looks at the front they can see where the fire apparatus doors once were.
There were three.
It’s formally known as the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center.
Former COA director Madeleine McNielly once described Larson as a “visionary” because he was the first in Attleboro to pay attention to the needs of seniors by starting a two-room “drop-in center” in the Bates Building in 1971.
“As a pastor, he started to realize there was a lot of isolation (among elders) and people who needed support,” she said in a 2019 Sun Chronicle article about local COAs.
And in the back of the building, the fire station’s hose tower is still there.
There was a fight over that in 2014 when some councilors suggested it should be razed to solve a problem with leaks.
The fire station, built in 1925, has served the city well as a senior center for a number of years, but now as the growing number of Baby Boomer generation seniors are coming of age, a new space is needed.
And the new seniors are different.
They are more active, as city councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds pointed out during a council meeting on Tuesday.
Activities, not just inside, but outside as well, are important now, she said.
“I’m a senior,” Reynolds said. “It’s nothing like it was 50 years ago. I’m active and I want to be outside and active. It’s about staying healthy.”
As a result, Mayor Paul Heroux has asked the council to appropriate $150,000 to fund a feasibility study for a new COA building and on Tuesday, officials testified before the council’s Capital Improvements Committee to urge approval.
COA Director Melissa Tucker told councilors that the current building is “inadequate” and referenced a 95-page study which was prepared by the Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at the University of Massachusetts-Boston in 2020 that found it to be the smallest and oldest in the state.
And there’s very limited parking.
The COA shares a small lot next door with customers of Morin’s Diner across the street and other nearby businesses.
“It is operationally, functionally and economically deficient,” Tucker said of the building.
It’s so bad that a number of programs have been moved offsite to the Good News Bible Chapel on West Street to accommodate the burgeoning number of program participants.
There’s plenty of parking at the church and plenty of room inside, she said.
The church is providing the space out the goodness of its heart at no cost, Tucker said.
It’s a great stop-gap, but a permanent solution is needed, she said.
“We envision a center in the future that will provide adequate room for exercise classes and activities,” Tucker said. “The footprint of Good News church is actually something to utilize when planning for the new facility.”
Chairman of the city’s building commission Jack Jacobi said a feasibility study is important because it will determine not only current, but future needs.
He said three questions are answered by the study.
Those are, what’s needed, where it should be located and how much it will cost.
Generally, a feasibility study takes an architectural company nine to 12 months to complete, he said.
But the time spent is worth it.
“We want to know what it is Attleboro will need in a senior center for the next 50 years,” he said.
For her part, Tucker said she thinks the best site for a new senior center is the city’s 93-acre Highland Park, formerly the Highland Country Club golf course, off Rathbun Willard Drive and Mechanic Street.
“The option that resonates the most is to carve out a piece of Highland Park or renovate the existing building at Highland,” she said. “It’s the best location and would work well in tandem with other plans that are being proposed in the city such as the amphitheater. Highland is centrally located and city-owned with room for adequate parking.”
While Highland Park is a possibility, other sites would be analyzed in the study along with the possible renovation of the former clubhouse which stands on the golf course property.
One “semi-retired” contractor is enthusiastic about refurbishing the clubhouse to make it into a senior center.
Mike Parker, a senior, did not appear at the council meeting, but he did make a presentation to the COA’s board of directors in January, he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“In my analysis Highland could be made fully operational for as little as 500k, which is a long way from the $8 million that Norton will be paying for theirs,” Parker said, referring to the new COA in Norton. “The big costs would be the kitchen replacement and everything else would be mainly cosmetic. The taxpayers need a break as we are just starting to pay off the new high school and do not need another bill.”
He noted that the clubhouse is twice the size of the current COA at 16,458 square feet.
Parker said he and other semi-retired contractors would do the work for free.
The only cost to the city would be for materials.
Chairman of the Capital Improvements Committee Richard Conti said the matter will remain open until the committee receives participation numbers in COA programs.