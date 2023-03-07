February’s weather set numerous records, both on the high end and low end of temperatures, reflecting a most unusual winter.
February’s weather set numerous records, both on the high end and low end of temperatures, reflecting a most unusual winter.
The month started off with extreme cold two consecutive days.
There was a low of minus 4 Friday, Feb 3 that broke the record for the date of minus 3 set in 1955, Attleboro Water Department records show.
However, the worst was yet to come as the thermometer bottomed out at an arctic minus 10 Saturday, Feb. 4 — the coldest temperature in the area in seven years.
That low temp broke a 81-year-old record of minus 3 on the date, and just four other February days in the record books have been colder.
Strong winds both days made it feel like well below zero, with wind chills the coldest day plunging into the minus 20s and 30s — virtually unheard of for even New England.
The frigid weather led to several instances of pipes bursting when much warmer weather arrived the day after the cold spell.
In a dramatic swing in temperatures, that Sunday peaked at 51 degrees.
Other than the two polar days, February was rather mild, just as the winter has been.
The average daily low temperature for the month was 25, which is 4 degrees above normal, water department records say.
The average daily high temperature in February was 44, which compares to a typical 38 degrees and was just shy of the record of 47.
The highest temp was 67 on Feb. 16, which shattered the record high for the date of 60 in 2006. The high fell into a five-way tie for the fourth warmest February day in the books.
Six days earlier, the thermometer reached 63, which was another daily record easily broken. The old record was 57 in 1960.
As has been the case throughout this winter, there was little snow. In fact, the month almost ended up snowless save for a 3 1/4-inch storm the last day of February.
That was the biggest snowfall this season and contributed to several area accidents on slippery roadways.
February traditionally gets an average of 11 3/4 inches of snow.
There have been only three years on record where February had no snow.
Unlike January, which saw a lot of rain, February was fairly dry with only 1.26 inches of precipitation, which is a combination of rain and melted snow.
Last year, February had a low temp of 1 and 12 inches of snow.
