Right to Repair
Chris Botelho, manager of Manny & Sons Auto Repair & Tire Center, a family-owned business in Rehoboth, uses a computer to gather codes for detecting any issues with a vehicle.

 Mark stockwell/the sun chronicle

Safety first is what local car dealers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are pushing.

In 2020, Massachusetts voters approved, by a 75%-25% margin, a so-called Right-to-Repair law that would give independent mechanic shops access to the telematics installed in makes such as Subaru, Kia and GM.

