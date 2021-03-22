DARTMOUTH -- A federal appeals court has handed Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson a victory in keeping immigrant inmates behind bars.
The First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston last week denied a release petition filed by immigration activists on behalf of five inmates.
The inmates are U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth.
“The decision that was just handed down by the First Circuit Court of Appeals denying criminal illegal aliens release from our ICE detention facility is not only a major victory for the citizens and legal residents of Bristol County, but for people throughout our nation,” Hodgson said in a statement released over the weekend.
“It has always been my belief that law enforcement and our justice system have a fundamental responsibility to do everything in our power to maximize our potential to keep our citizens safe,” Hodgson said.
“America’s sheriffs have worked for years to forge and foster relationships with law enforcement partners on the local, state and national level,” he said, “and this First Circuit decision just helps us reaffirm that we are doing all we can to keep our neighborhoods as safe as possible.”
Last year, U.S. District Court Judge William Young granted release to about 50 ICE detainees held at the Dartmouth facility and denied bail to 19 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young also ordered that no new detainees be transferred to the ICE center, which is part of the jail complex in Dartmouth.
The order came almost a week after an uprising by detainees at the facility.
Prisoner and immigration activists have criticized Hodgson’s agreement with the federal government to keep ICE detainees at his facility.
Five individuals who were denied release due to serious criminal histories appealed to the First Circuit through the Harvard Law School Immigration Clinic.
“Each of the petitioners here, as the district court knew, had committed serious, violent crimes, many of which were felonies,” Judge Sandra L. Lynch wrote in the decision.
“Based on their criminal histories, it was reasonable to deny bail to these petitioners because they each posed dangers to the community and/or were flight risks,” Lynch said.
The inmates include one man convicted of carjacking, domestic violence offenses, drug possession and trespassing, the judge and sheriff noted.
Another man was convicted of carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and possession with intent to sell drugs.
A third inmate was convicted of felony armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony burglary and most recently, carrying a firearm without a license.
A fourth man was convicted of two counts of assault and one count of unlawful sexual touching.
The fifth inmate was convicted of rape and escaped from Brazil before entering the United States. He is now being held at another jail and has an outstanding arrest warrant in Brazil, according to the sheriff.
“America’s sheriffs have said and keep saying that criminal illegal immigrants pose a significant public safety risk to their communities, so I commend the First Circuit with agreeing and keeping these dangerous criminals behind bars rather than roaming around our neighborhoods,” Hodgson said.
