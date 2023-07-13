WRENTHAM — A federal appeals court has upheld the state’s decision to disbar a local attorney who had an office in Boston.
The U.S. Appeals Court in Boston recently upheld the disbarment of Scott C. Hubbell, who has been a lawyer for almost 30 years.
State Supreme Judicial Court Justice Dalia Argaez Wendlandt ordered Hubbell’s disbarment in November on the recommendation of the state Board of Bar Overseers.
Hubbell was hired by the mother of a child who was struck by a car. The mother accepted an $80,000 insurance settlement in 2014.
After taking his $26,666 fee, Hubbell was supposed to deposit the balance into an investment account for the child but instead misused the funds on other client matters and personal expenses, according to a summary of the court’s decision.
The mother also agreed to settle a $20,000 bodily injury claim against the driver. Hubbell instead filed a lawsuit but then failed to purse the claim, which was ultimately dismissed, the court said.
Hubbell was administratively suspended in 2021 for failing to comply with the bar counsel’s request for information, according to the court’s ruling.
He appealed the matter to the federal court but the court upheld the disbarment when he did not respond to a show cause order, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.