ATTLEBORO — A city man has been charged with using Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit video communications with minor children, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Thursday.
Garry F. Bienvenue, 57, was also allegedly in possession of videos depicting children as young as 3 to 6 years old being sexually abused, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Bienvenue was arrested Thursday and ordered held in federal custody after appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston. He faces a detention hearing Monday.
He was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, law enforcement learned that an internet user at Bienvenue’s Attleboro home had solicited and received child pornography from children using the Snapchat messaging application.
A search of the home resulted in the seizure of Bienvenue’s smartphone, which was found to contain child pornography videos, including one depicting the rape of a child as young as 3 to 5 years old, federal authorities said.
The charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Department of Justice designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.
