A divided federal appeals court this week overturned the Food and Drug Administration’s ban on shock devices created and used by a Canton-based residential school for children and adults who are intellectually disabled.
In a 2-1 decision, the Washington, D.C., court allowed the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center to continue using the controversial devices on its residents.
The center is named after Ernest Rotenberg, the late Attleboro probate judge who paved the way for electric shock use in a landmark decision in the 1980s.
It operates about 40 residences in the state including in Attleboro, Rehoboth, Norton, Mansfield and Easton, according to the center’s website.
The center is now the only facility in the country that uses electric shocks to modify behavior in patients with disabilities, according to court records.
The center’s attorney, Michael Flammia, told The Boston Globe that Rotenberg leaders are pleased with the ruling handed down on Tuesday.
It allows workers to continue delivering electric shocks to some of its adult residents to correct aggressive or self-injurious behavior when other alternatives fail.
The center was allowed to continue administering shocks to about 55 of its 300 residents throughout the pandemic, under a stay of the FDA’s 2020 ban, Flammia said.
Disability advocates have long objected to the shocks, calling the practice a barbaric form of torture that should be illegal. The United Nations has also described the method as torture.
Advocates say residents have recounted being shocked by accident or for minor, nonviolent infractions such as swearing, running away or not following directions. The center denies the allegations.
In the ruling, two of the judges wrote the FDA lacked the authority to ban the devices for use on people who are intellectually disabled because federal law limits the FDA from interfering with the practice of medicine.
The regulation of medicine is an authority states have, according to the judges.
“The FDA has no authority to choose what medical devices a practitioner should prescribe or administer or for which conditions,” the ruling said.
Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan disagreed. He wrote the FDA had the legal authority to ban medical products for certain uses in the interest of patient safety.
Before deciding to issue the ban, the FDA conducted a lengthy examination of the risks and benefits of electric shocks, the Globe reported.
Meanwhile, the FDA found the devices still could be used on smokers who control the shocking device on themselves.
Srinivasan said the shocks can result in severe pain, skin burns and tissue damage in addition to psychological issues such as panic, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Rotenberg Center says shocks are only administered with approval from the patient’s family and a local judge.
The treatment is necessary, according to the center, to prevent people from dangerous behavior such as punching themselves or banging their heads against a wall, risking brain injury, broken bones or blindness.
Some patients who were logged injuring themselves 400 times a month have responded to the treatment so well that they experience just a few instances a month afterwards, Flammia said.
“With the treatment, these residents can continue to participate in enriching experiences, enjoy visits with their families and, most importantly, live in safety and freedom from self-injurious and aggressive behaviors,” the center said in a statement.
But Shain Neumeier, a Springfield attorney who has represented former center residents, told the Globe the shocks are used as painful punishment on people who have no say in the matter. He said their families often are not fully informed about the severity, frequency or duration of the treatment and its lack of effectiveness.
He called for the state Legislature to end funding for the center “if the court system is unwilling to put an end to this barbaric practice,” Neumeier said.
The Judge Rotenberg Educational Center Parents Association issued a statement praising the court’s decision.
“We have and will continue to fight to keep our loved ones safe and alive and to retain access to this life saving treatment of last resort,” the association said.
