DIGHTON — A federal magistrate judge expects to rule Friday on whether the local Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking classified documents online should remain in jail until his trial.
The guardsman, Jack Teixeira, 21, a 2020 Dighton-Regional High School graduate, has been held in jail since his arrest April 13 at his North Dighton home by an FBI tactical team.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy is considering the prosecution’s request to keep Teixeira in jail pending trial or release him to the custody of his father as his lawyers have requested.
Hennessy, who is sitting in the federal court in Worcester, expects to rule on the prosecution’s detention request Friday, according to the notes on the case docket.
The judge set Wednesday as the deadline for either side to file additional court papers in the case.
Before he was arrested, Teixeira was a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks, stationed at Otis Air Force base on Cape Cod.
Prosecutors say he distributed highly classified documents on the Russian war in Ukraine and other secrets in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the alleged leaks. But members of the chat group have described Teixeira as someone looking to show off rather than being motivated by a desire to inform the public about U.S. military operations or to influence American policy.
In court papers, prosecutors say Teixeira’s alleged leaks threatened national security and that the guardsman has a troubling history dating back to when he was a student in high school.
Most recently, prosecutors say Teixeira made disturbing comments on social media between November 2022 and March 2023, including boasts that he would “kill a (expletive) ton of people” because it would be “culling the weak minded.”
He also described converting a minivan into an “assassination van” and using it to shoot people in a “crowded urban or suburban environment,” the prosecutors wrote.
During a raid at his home, FBI agents say they found several weapons, including an assault-style rifle, ammunition and tactical pouches on his dresser and what appeared to be a silencer-style accessory in his desk drawer.
His lawyers responded by saying Teixeira has no criminal record and legally purchased the weapons which were kept secured. They said he was not a flight risk.
The defense proposed Teixeira should be released to the custody of his father, Jack Michael Teixeira, with conditions for home confinement. The elder Teixeira testified if his son violated any conditions of release, he would to report him to authorities.
