BOSTON — A federal magistrate judge said Friday she wanted more time to decide whether to hold an Attleboro man in pretrial detention for allegedly dealing fentanyl while on probation for a gun conviction.
During a brief hearing via video in U.S. District Court, Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley said she was still weighing whether to keep Robert Roscoe, 30, in custody or release him to home confinement.
Roscoe allegedly sold fentanyl pills to an informant while on federal probation for unlawfully possessing a 9 mm handgun related to an arrest in Boston in 2018, according to court records.
The alleged transaction occurred in February and was videotaped as part of an undercover investigation.
Public defender Rebecca Thrall has submitted documents about her client’s medication and argued his serious health issues place him at risk for contracting COVID-19 if he is kept in jail pending trial.
Thrall said Roscoe was not a career offender as the government claims and said he should be released to live with his mother on home confinement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Phol said he and Roscoe’s probation officers recommend that Roscoe be held in pretrial detention.
Phol argued Roscue is a career offender who was distributing a dangerous drug while on probation and faces a substantial prison sentence.
Prosecutors allege Roscoe worked for Ozair Pereira, 33, of Brockton, dealing fentanyl.
Pereira was also on probation and faces similar charges. He was the target of the probe and is being held in pretrial detention, according to court records.
When the judge asked if there were any other sales between February and June when Roscoe was arrested, Phol explained it was only a two-month investigation and that Pereira allegedly used other dealers.
Roscoe has a criminal a record including charges of armed robbery, breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police and weapons charges over the course of a decade, according to court records.
