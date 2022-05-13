A Woonsocket man accused of secretly filming an 11-year-old Norfolk girl undressing in her bedroom and other voyeuristic activities has been released from jail but remains in home confinement in California.
Jacob Guerrero, 23, was released on $50,000 unsecured bond Thursday, posted by his mother, after a U.S. District Court magistrate in California reversed her decision to hold him in custody pending trial, according to court records.
Guerrero must wear an electronic monitoring device, remain at his father’s home in Woodland, Calif., and obey other conditions, including having no unsupervised contact with minors, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alison Claire of the Eastern District of California ruled.
The judge reversed her decision after hearing an appeal by Guerrero’s public defender, who filed a revised proposal for his release with conditions.
Federal prosecutors opposed Guerrero’s release, arguing he is a danger to the public, faces state and federal charges related to his alleged voyeurism of young girls, and has a previous sex offense as a juvenile, according to court records.
Last month, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston charged Guerrero with one count of sexually exploiting a child for allegedly filming the Norfolk girl undressing while outside her bedroom window in March 2021.
The charge came after police searched the contents of his cellphone following his arrest by Wrentham police for allegedly secretly filming young girls in a bathroom and dressing room at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets last summer.
Police allege Guerrero wore wigs and dressed as a woman in order to gain access to the facilities and used pen cameras attached to his sneakers to film them.
Guerrero was freed on $25,000 cash bail after his arrest and faces child pornography-related offenses in Wrentham District Court. He was previously charged by Norfolk police on the case involving the girl before federal prosecutors took the case.
The contents of his phone also revealed Guerrero allegedly prowled neighborhoods, including homes in Norfolk and Franklin, and kept meticulous notes about parents and their children, according to an FBI affidavit.