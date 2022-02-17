MANSFIELD — A Brockton man facing federal charges related to an alleged “stash house” where police say they found over a kilogram of cocaine and two handguns, was ordered held without bail Thursday.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal ruled prosecutors showed alleged narcotics trafficker Malik D. Bean-Bousseau, 28, was a danger to the community and should be kept in jail pending trial.
Bean-Bousseau was arrested Aug. 2 during a raid by local police and federal agents at One Mansfield Apartments near the commuter train station following an undercover investigation.
Prosecutors allege Bean-Bousseau and a co-defendant participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine.
Police say they found about a kilo of cocaine, digital scales, two semi-automatic handguns with high-capacity magazines and ammunition. One of the guns had an obliterated serial number, according to court records.
In addition, agents say they recovered about 123 grams of fentanyl on Bean-Bousseau and $3,000 in cash. If convicted, the father of a minor-aged son faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence, according to court records.
His co-defendant, Malik Parsons, 26, of Boston, was freed in December on personal recognizance with an electronic monitoring bracelet. His release came over the objections of federal prosecutors.
In her five-page ruling, the judge found the evidence against Bean-Bousseau was stronger than it is in Parson’s case.
“Unlike his co-defendant, he appears to have a significant connection with the alleged ‘stash’ house where a very large amount of drugs as well as two firearms were recovered. He also had a significant amount of drugs and cash on his person at the time of the search of the stash house,” Boal wrote.
Both have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm to further a drug-trafficking offense and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
At the time of his arrest, Bean-Bousseau was free on bail on charges stemming from an October 2020 traffic stop in Avon in which police say they recovered over 30 grams of fentanyl. He also has a prior conviction for aggravated battery, according to court records.
The lawyer for Bean-Bousseau had argued that he should be released on conditions including travel restrictions and a curfew, according to court records.