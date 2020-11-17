SEEKONK — A federal magistrate judge in Boston has rejected a request from an accused “ghost gun” dealer to be released on bail pending trial.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein noted that Brian McCarthy, 33, of Bridgeport, Conn., allegedly sold “ghost guns” and ammunition to an undercover agent while facing pending state drug possession and counterfeiting charges.
In addition, she said McCarthy allegedly threw a loaded .45 caliber handgun out of his car when he was arrested July 31 by the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive agents in the parking lot of the At Home store on Route 6.
In her decision last month, the judge also noted authorities found two other ghost guns, parts for an AR-15 assault-style rifle and ammunition when they searched his home.
Ghost guns are weapons that are privately manufactured, usually from kits, have no serial numbers and are not traceable.
Before his arrest, McCarthy allegedly sold a 9 mm ghost gun to an undercover ATF agent a month earlier and boasted that he had more to sell.
The judge said she agreed with prosecutors that the defendant was a danger to the community and found no reason to reconsider her Aug. 27 order to detain him pending trial.
McCarthy’s lawyer had argued his client was not a danger and should be released on $10,000 unsecured bond with home confinement and GPS monitoring.
McCarthy, a former Marshfield resident, has pleaded innocent to dealing firearms without a license. He faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.