PLAINVILLLE — A federal magistrate judge has dismissed a civil rights suit against a local police officer but allowed a witness to an altercation between off-duty police officers to proceed to trial over similar issues under state law.
The lawsuit was filed by David Banks, who claims his Old Taunton Street home was unlawfully searched during an investigation into a July 2016 altercation outside his home between former North Attleboro Police Sgt. David Gould and Plainville Detective James Moses, according to court records.
However, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Cabell ruled that Lt. James Floyd had established probable cause to obtain the search warrant and dismissed the federal civil rights claim of unlawful search and seizure.
Banks also claims Floyd pressured him to cooperate with the investigation into the altercation by using an unlicensed handgun found during the search of his home against him, according to court records.
In asking for the claim to be thrown out, Floyd’s lawyer argued there is no evidence that the police lieutenant intended to coerce him to cooperate in the investigation.
Banks was never charged with any firearms violations, court records say, and he did not cooperate in the assault investigation.
Lacking Banks’ cooperation, Floyd obtained a court-issued search warrant for evidence in Bank’s home, including outdoor cameras and electronics, according to court records.
Floyd was led to Banks after Banks told a town hall employee that he witnessed Moses kissing Julie Barrett, a Plainville police officer and Gould’s girlfriend, and then Gould punching Moses when he confronted the pair, according to court records.
Banks learned the individuals he saw were off-duty police officers after reading an account of the incident about 1 ½ months later in The Sun Chronicle. He told the town employee he believed at least one officer was lying and that he had an outdoor camera at his home, according to court records.
Exactly what Banks told the town employee and what the employee told police about alleged evidence on the cameras is disputed by various individuals involved in the lawsuit.
Assault charges against Gould were later dismissed after reaching an out-of-court settlement with Moses, who did not want charges filed.
Gould was also found innocent of disorderly conduct.
In his 21-page decision issued Friday, Cabell also dismissed the case against the town, which was also named with Floyd as a defendant in the federal civil rights allegation.
He said the state civil rights claim and Banks’ claim that he suffered emotional distress over the incident should be decided by a jury at trial.
Lawyers for both sides were pleased with the decision.
“His house should have never been searched,” Banks’s lawyer, Timothy Burke of Needham, said Tuesday, adding that his client is pleased with the ruling.
Floyd’s lawyer, Thomas Donhue of Boston, said, “We’re pleased that the court found no merit to the federal civil rights claims and we’re confident that we will prevail on the minor claims that are left.”
In court papers, Donohue said there is no evidence Floyd intended to inflict emotional distress and said Banks gave conflicting statements about whether there was evidence on his cameras. Donohue also argued that Floyd was protected by “qualified immunity,” which protects police officers from civil liability when acting under the color of law.
Usually, the judge said he would remand the case back to state court because the federal civil rights claim was dismissed.
But he said he would retain jurisdiction in the case because the parties have already engaged in significant briefings on the issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.