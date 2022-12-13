ATTLEBORO — Federal prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for a city man arrested in a crackdown on a Boston gang two years ago and charged with drug trafficking and prostitution.
Damian Cortez, 34, who authorities say was associated with the NOB gang, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston
In a raid at a Falmouth Street apartment where Cortez lived, federal agents found over 1 kilogram of fentanyl, a pill press and pills from his apartment, according to court records.
Also in the apartment authorities said they found rap lyrics in his personal papers boasting about engaging in prostitution, violence and drug dealing, prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum.
Cortez’s lawyer, John F. Palmer of Plymouth, recommended a six-year sentence, saying Cortez has a minimal criminal record and strong family ties that would aid in his rehabilitation.
The June 2020 raid was one of several in a sweep by federal authorities targeting the NOB gang in which 31 individuals were taken into custody.
Cortez pleaded guilty last June to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances over 1 kilogram of fentanyl, a pill press and pills from his apartment, according to court records. and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.
As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a prostitution indictment against Cortez at his sentencing. The indictment was related to an arrest in Maine.
State charges in Attleboro District Court related to an alleged domestic assault and battery and a high-speed chase in Attleboro were also dismissed, according to court records.
Cortez, the father of a 10-year-old girl, also had addresses in Randolph and Quincy and was originally of Boston, according to court records.
Evidence from his cellphones seized two months before the raid indicated Cortez was living in Attleboro and communicated with drug suppliers and NOB gang members, prosecutors said.
In his sentencing memorandum, Palmer said Cortez was not charged with crimes of violence or racketeering offenses that were filed against members of NOB.
However, prosecutors said Cortez should be sentenced to 13 years because he was a “significant fentanyl trafficker” and gang associate involved in prostitution “whose actions show a complete disregard for his numerous victims.”
Prosecutors also noted that Cortez was involved in manufacturing fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone pills, posing a risk to users expecting a less potent drug than fentanyl.
Both sides agreed that Cortex should be on probation for three years after his release from prison.
Cortez has been held in federal custody since his arrest.
