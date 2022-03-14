Several local projects, including $2 million for a new domestic violence shelter for Attleboro-based New Hope and $1.5 million for dredging the Ten Mile River in North Attleboro, are included in the federal spending package passed last week.
U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, announced the funding for the area projects, including those in the Sun Chronicle area, during a virtual press conference Monday.
“There’s an old proverb that says ‘go fast, go alone; go far, go together.’ We are going to go fast, together,” Auchincloss said. “We are going to invest in our health and our infrastructure so that this economy works for everyone.”
The so-called “omnibus” bill is slated to head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing in the coming days.
New Hope operates a network of shelters for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Central and Southeastern Massachusetts. It gets from 1,000 to 2,000 hotline calls a year and serves 41 cities and towns. It currently has established two shelters where women and their children can find protection from their abusers.
The dredging of the Ten Mile River between Whiting’s Pond and Falls Pond, being funded under the Department of Homeland Security, has long been a goal of officials to reduce flooding near the center of town and remove toxic materials from the river bottom.
In a statement, Town Manager Michael Borg called the dredging project “our greatest priority in the town’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan.”
Town Council President Justin Pare added, “Thanks to Congressman Auchincloss’ support, the town of North Attleboro will have the vital funds needed to conduct integral hazard mitigation work that will benefit the community for years to come.” State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said Auchincloss “fought tooth and nail,” for the project funding.
Along with the New Hope and North Attleboro projects, the bill includes $1.47 million for well replacement work in Norton and $1.5 million for Plainville to expand its water system’s capacity.
The Manet Community Health Center Satellite Clinic in Attleboro will receive $500,000 and Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute will receive $2 million. Bristol has a campus in Attleboro.