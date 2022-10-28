Hebron Food Pantry Check
Buy Now

State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, presented a check for $60,000 Thursday to the Hebron Food Pantry at Centenary Methodist Church in Attleboro. The state funds will be used for the purchase of a refrigerated food truck. From left are Sen. Michael Rodrigues, chair of Ways and Means; state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Carissa Phillips, pantry director; Feeney; and Heather Porreca, vice president of the pantry’s board of directors. Officials also held an economic roundtable Thursday at Morin’s in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — With the state flush with cash thanks to federal pandemic relief funding, an array of government officials sat down Thursday at Morin’s Diner for a roundtable discussion on what to do with it all.

The event was organized by Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and attended by area Congressman Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton; Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport; Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro; and local officials from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and other communities.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.