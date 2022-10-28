ATTLEBORO — With the state flush with cash thanks to federal pandemic relief funding, an array of government officials sat down Thursday at Morin’s Diner for a roundtable discussion on what to do with it all.
The event was organized by Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and attended by area Congressman Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton; Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport; Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro; and local officials from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and other communities.
Rodrigues is chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means in the Massachusetts Legislature.
Feeney said the meeting was an effort to improve collaboration between federal, state and local governments.
“We’re here to see what we can do with our state and federal partners to get more bang for our buck,” he said.
He said the area is likely to benefit due to the fact that Rodrigues runs his committee “inclusively,” which means he questions each senator about what the needs of his or her communities are. “We built a budget that has the fingerprints of everybody on it,” Feeney said.
Rodrigues said because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state has been awash in money from the federal government. He said $130 billion has come into the Commonwealth.
“We’re in a new reality,” Rodrigues said. “Our revenues have never been more robust.”
“We exceeded our budget by $5 billion,” he said, noting that part of that cash will soon be returned to the taxpayers.
But, unlike the federal budget, the state and local budgets have to be balanced.
“We do not print money,” he said. “We have a finite amount.”
And, he cautioned, there’s “not enough money to solve all the problems” in Massachusetts.
But Rodrigues said he expects to see a significant investment in housing, which Auchincloss identified the state’s biggest problem last summer during the groundbreaking for improvements at Gardner Terrace in Attleboro.
And, Rodrigues said, health care providers may get some help because they were hit hard during the pandemic as were restaurants and other hospitality venues.
In addition, he said, the pay of nursing home workers needs to be increased.
Feeney said he views state lawmakers as professional agitators whose job it is to shake the tree for their communities.
He said this area, being halfway between Providence and Boston, is a perfect location for medical-technical and cyber-security companies, which would improve the economy.
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the state needs to help with certain other industries.
“If we are going to be any kind of player in the semiconductor industry, the state has to be the point person,” he said.
He suggested that one person be appointed to help direct a number of industries, including life-science industries, to the region.
Auchincloss said his priority for the area is water.
The infrastructure needs improvement and the growing problem of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, needs to be addressed, he said.
“It’s everybody’s problem. It’s expensive and the goalposts are always moving.”
Paige Duncan, director of land use and economic development in Foxboro, said the town needs more money to fix a dangerous intersection at Interstate 95 and Route 140.
Others said their towns need money to clean up toxic dumps.
Mansfield officials complained that the I-95 rest stop in their town, the first one in Massachusetts on the federal highway, needs to be cleaned up or “blown up.”
Feeney agreed and said he stopped one day to take photos and a man and a woman pulled in. Both got out of their car and began to urinate in the open. Others have used the area to defecate, he said.
And there are other nefarious activities being perpetrated, a town official said.
“There are some shady things going on there,” he said. “The place needs to be blown up.”
