Federal authorities say a multi-colored version of fentanyl is spreading across the country and law enforcement officials say it’s only a matter it will turn up on local streets.
Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” it was first reported to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in February 2022, and has now been seized in 21 states. The only state in New England where it has turned up is Maine.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Thursday that the multi-colored fentanyl has not yet been found in Massachusetts or across the border in Rhode Island.
“If it’s marketable and profitable, it’s only a matter of time before we see it,” Heagney said.
The police department has for a long time had an officer assigned to a DEA drug task force.
“Anything to do with fentanyl is dangerous,” Heagney said.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, remains the deadliest drug threat facing this nation.
Last year, a record number of people in the United States — 107,622 — died from a drug poisoning or overdose. Sixty-six percent of those deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While some see the brightly-colored rainbow fentanyl as targeted toward a younger user, Heagney said he believes it is more of a marketing tool and a trafficking method to elude detection by authorities.
Because the brightly-colored pills resemble candy, Heagney said the outcome could be dangerous and even fatal if the substance falls into the wrong hands.
Kristen Carosa, a spokesperson for the DEA’s New England office, said the multi-colored version of fentanyl has been found sold in pill form and powder by traffickers.
“It’s all the same thing. They are just trying to attract a younger crowd but everyone is at risk,” Carosa said.
When the DEA issued a warning about the new version of fentanyl — dubbed rainbow fentanyl by the media — in August, it had been found in only 18 states. In one month, it spread to three more, according to the agency.
The nearest states are New York and Maine.
Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk.
Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous, according to the agency.
As part of its “One Pill and Kill” initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and about 980 pounds of fentanyl powder during the period of May 23 through Sept. 8.
As part of the initiative announced last year, the DEA also launched a public awareness campaign to combat the fake pill threat and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills disguised and sold as prescription medications.
The only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. All other pills are unsafe and potentially deadly, the DEA says.
