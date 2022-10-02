Federal authorities say a multi-colored version of fentanyl is spreading across the country and law enforcement officials say it’s only a matter it will turn up on local streets.

Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” it was first reported to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in February 2022, and has now been seized in 21 states. The only state in New England where it has turned up is Maine.

