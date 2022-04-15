NORFOLK -- Federal authorities have charged a Rhode Island man with secretly filming a local 11-year-old girl taking off her clothes in her bedroom and say he conducted surveillance of other homes.
Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, was arrested Thursday at his family’s home in Woodland, Calif., and will be appearing in U.S. District Court at a later date, according to the U.S. attorney’s office and court records.
He was charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child.
If convicted, Guerrero faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 15 years.
His lawyer, Chris Fiorentino of Quincy, had no comment.
Guerrero was charged earlier by Norfolk police following his arrest Sept. 2 in Wrentham for allegedly secretly recording minor girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets using pen cameras attached to his sneakers.
In order to enter the changing area, Guerrero allegedly dressed up in a blonde or red-haired wig and dress, and made almost a dozen visits to the mall between July 11 and Aug. 24, according to police.
Child pornography charges are pending in Wrentham District Court where his case was scheduled Thursday for a pretrial hearing. His appearance in court was previously waived by the court.
He had been free on $25,000 cash bail until his arrest Thursday.
In a nine-page affidavit, an FBI agent says Guerrero allegedly climbed up on the roof of the garage of the Norfolk girl’s home in order to stand outside her second-floor bedroom window and record her changing clothes on March 17, 2021.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for Guerrero’s iPhone and found he allegedly took meticulous notes of the family’s nighttime activities, noting the “youngest changes at 8:07, appears to be no shower today,” according to the affidavit.
He allegedly conducted surveillance of the home. On March 4, Guerrero allegedly recorded a video of the house and made notes of who was home. In another visit on March 15, 2021, he just entered notes, such as “neighbors have good sight to one bedroom.”
In the affidavit, FBI Special Agent Goeffrey Kelly wrote that Guerrero allegedly made observations and took notes of other homes, including one in Franklin and another in Norfolk.
In Franklin, the notes indicate Guerrero allegedly visited on March 11, 2021, and March 12, 2021, at a house where the parents lived with two sons.
“Kid’s in mom’s room. Mom brushes teeth, goes to bathroom, reads story to kids in her bed,” according to the affidavit about the March 11 visit.
The following day, Guerrero allegedly noted “no sign of anyone. Dad came into bedroom around 8,” the affidavit says.
At a second Norfolk home on March 4, 2021, Guerrero made similar observations about a family, according to the affidavit.
The addresses of the homes are not included in the affidavit.
The cellphone also contained alleged clandestine videos of adults and children known to the defendant at his family’s home in California in July 2020 and during a vacation in New Jersey in July 2019, according to documents filed in Wrentham District Court and noted in the FBI affidavit.
The parents of one of the children told the FBI Guerrero was found delinquent in juvenile court for a sexual offense with a minor child when he was 14, according to the affidavit.
Following his arrest in Wrentham, the parents also made a report to California authorities that Guerrero allegedly engaged in sexual offenses with one of their other children when the child was 5, according to the affidavit.
His case in Wrentham District Court was continued to June 23.
A bail condition requiring him to live in Massachusetts was changed by the court in November over the prosecution's objection.
He was required to notify the probation department of his address and was prohibited from living in a home with minor childrens.