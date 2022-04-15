NORFOLK — Federal authorities have charged a Rhode Island man with secretly filming a local 11-year-old girl taking off her clothes in her bedroom and say he conducted surveillance of other homes.
Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, was arrested Thursday at his family’s home in Woodland, Calif., and will be appearing in U.S. District Court at a later date, according to the U.S. attorney’s office and court records.
He was charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child.
If convicted, Guerrero faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 15 years.
His lawyer, Chris Fiorentino of Quincy, had no comment.
Guerrero was charged earlier by Norfolk police following his arrest Sept. 2 in Wrentham for allegedly secretly recording minor girls in bathrooms and changing rooms at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. He allegedly used pen cameras attached to his sneakers.
In order to enter the changing area, Guerrero dressed up in a blonde or red-haired wig and dress and made almost a dozen visits to the mall between July 11 and Aug. 24, according to police.
Child pornography charges are pending in Wrentham District Court where his case was scheduled Thursday for a pretrial hearing. His appearance was previously waived by the court.
He had been free on $25,000 cash bail until his arrest Thursday.
In a nine-page affidavit, an FBI agent alleges Guerrero climbed up on the roof of the garage of the Norfolk girl’s home on March 17, 2021, stood outside her second-floor bedroom window and recorded her changing clothes.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for Guerrero’s iPhone and found he took meticulous notes of the family’s nighttime activities, noting the “youngest changes at 8:07, appears to be no shower today,” according to the affidavit.
On March 4, Guerrero allegedly recorded a video of the house and made notes of who was home. In another visit on March 15, 2021, he allegedly entered notes such as “neighbors have good sight to one bedroom.”
In the affidavit, FBI Special Agent Goeffrey Kelly wrote that Guerrero made observations and took notes of other homes, including one in Franklin and another in Norfolk.
In Franklin, the notes indicate Guerrero allegedly visited a house on March 11 and 12 of last year where the parents lived with two sons.
“Kid’s in mom’s room. Mom brushes teeth, goes to bathroom, reads story to kids in her bed,” according to the affidavit, referring to the March 11 visit.
The following day, Guerrero noted “no sign of anyone. Dad came into bedroom around 8,” the affidavit alleges.
At a second Norfolk home on March 4, 2021, Guerrero made similar observations about a family, according to the affidavit.
The addresses of the homes are not included in the document.
The cellphone also contained clandestine videos of adults and children known to the defendant at his family’s home in California in July 2020 and during a vacation in New Jersey in July 2019, according to documents filed in Wrentham District Court and noted in the FBI affidavit.
The parents of one of the children told the FBI Guerrero was found delinquent in juvenile court for a sexual offense with a minor child when he was 14, according to the affidavit.
Following his arrest in Wrentham, the parents also made a report to California authorities that Guerrero engaged in sexual offenses with one of their other children when the child was 5, according to the affidavit.
His case in Wrentham District Court was continued to June 23.
A bail condition requiring him to live in Massachusetts was changed by the court in November over the prosecution’s objection.
He was required to notify the probation department of his address and was prohibited from living in a home with minor children.