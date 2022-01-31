A Dedham town official allegedly defrauded a Woonsocket condominium association out of $46,500 to fund her personal expenses and gambling at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, prosecutors said Monday.
Cheryl S. Sullivan, 67, a property manager, real estate broker, tax preparer and chairwoman of the Dedham Board of Tax Assessors, was arraigned Monday by video conference in U.S. District Court in Providence.
The court entered a not guilty plea to an indictment charging her with five counts of wire fraud, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office and court records.
She was arrested by FBI agents Monday and is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond, officials said.
Sullivan, who worked as a property manager for the River Island Condominium Association, made four trips to Plainridge between February and April 2019, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors say Sullivan used a debit card attached to the association’s checking account to withdraw cash for her own use from ATMs at Plainridge.
The indictment was issued Jan. 26 after a joint investigation by the FBI and Plainville police and unsealed Monday after Sullivan’s arrest.