DIGHTON — Federal prosecutors say a local Air National Guard member charged with leaking military secrets should remain in pretrial detention because he is a flight risk and a threat to public safety, citing his violent rhetoric and “unhealthy obsession with firearms.”

Jack Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, has been held in custody since his arrest April 13 and is asking a federal judge to overturn a magistrate judge’s decision to keep him in jail pending trial.

