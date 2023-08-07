DIGHTON — Federal prosecutors say a local Air National Guard member charged with leaking military secrets should remain in pretrial detention because he is a flight risk and a threat to public safety, citing his violent rhetoric and “unhealthy obsession with firearms.”
Jack Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, has been held in custody since his arrest April 13 and is asking a federal judge to overturn a magistrate judge’s decision to keep him in jail pending trial.
The 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.
In court papers filed Friday, federal prosecutors opposed Teixeira’s release saying he “is responsible for one of the largest leaks of classified information in United States history and, in that regard, will be known in the same breath as Edward Snowden.”
Snowden was a computer intelligence consultant and whistleblower who in 2013 leaked highly classified information collected by the U.S. National Security Administration’s global surveillance programs. He fled to Russia.
In a 25-page memo, prosecutors say that Teixeira presents a continued threat to national security because of his knowledge “and possible continued possession” of government secrets.
Before his arrest, prosecutors say Teixeira became aware he had been the source of the leak on a social media platform for gamers and took steps to hide evidence of his guilt.
They say FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices in a dumpster. However, one hard drive from a computer has not been located and another was factory reset and did not contain any data.
In addition to destroying evidence, prosecutors say Teixeira changed his username and password when he learned the information he posted was disseminated beyond the gaming site and deleted his entire social media count.
The prosecutors added that Teixeira also encouraged others to delete information implicating him in his crimes.
Prosecutors also revealed that two days before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Teixeira shared classified information with someone he knew was in another country. The information had to do with Ukrainian refugees entering that country, and used a derogatory term for the refugees, prosecutors said.
In seeking his release from jail, Teixeira’s lawyers say prosecutors have exaggerated their client’s risk to national security and compared his case with the classified document’s case against former President Donald Trump.
The defense lawyers argued Trump, who is running for another term as president, and Teixeira, are charged under the Espionage Act. However, unlike Teixeira, Trump was allowed to go free pending trial, they argued.
In response, prosecutors did not refer to Trump by name. But they appear to reference his case by arguing that Teixeira’s lawyers were attempting to minimize their client’s actions by “drawing false equivalencies to other cases involving classified national defense information.”
Trump is charged with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and private golf club in Florida and refusing government demands to give them back.
Prosecutors said Trump was not a flight risk and he was not required to surrender a passport. He has denied any wrongdoing and attacked the prosecution as politically motivated.
In Teixeira’s case, prosecutors noted he repeatedly engaged in detailed and troubling discussions about violence and murder on the social media platform where he also posted classified information.
He also expressed support for a mass casualty attack by a foreign terrorist organization and discussed how to turn a car into an “assassination van” to target people in a “crowded urban or suburban environment.”
His lawyers have suggested that Teixeira, who has no criminal record, be released to his father and largely confined to his home with GPS monitoring and no access to the internet.
Authorities have provided few details about an alleged possible motive. However, members in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed depict Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.
If convicted, Teixeira faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the six counts against him.
