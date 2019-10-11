PROVIDENCE — Seven people have been indicted on charges they were part of a drug trafficking ring that shipped over 200 packages containing large amounts of heroin and cocaine from California to greater Providence and southeastern Massachusetts communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro and Seekonk.
The drugs were shipped to rented commercial mailboxes in the communities and over 100 packages containing large amounts of cash were sent back to ring members in California, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday.
Investigators from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the R.I. State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force determined that Robert A. Brown, 41, and Deondre Jones, 42, of Los Angeles, began shipping packages of cocaine and heroin from Los Angeles to southern New England around February 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
The mailboxes were allegedly rented by Valerie G. Gamboa, 26, Marion V. Gamboa, 25, and Giselle S. Polanco, 21, all of Providence, using fraudulent driver’s licenses.
During the investigation, authorities say that, in June, they intercepted a vacuum-packed parcel containing 560 grams of cocaine from a UPS box in Seekonk.
The packages were allegedly retrieved from the mailboxes by Joel P. Sennon, 41, and Shawn A. Silva, 37, of Providence, Polanco and others. Packages containing payment for the drugs were mailed to Brown, Jones, and others in the Los Angeles area by Silva and others, according to court records.
All face charges in U.S. District Court in Providence.
The suspects also allegedly made deposits at Bank of America ATM branches, including one in Attleboro for $1,180.
Authorities say members of the ring shipped at least 219 packages containing large quantities of cocaine or heroin, including packages containing 383 grams of heroin and 560 grams of cocaine seized by law enforcement.
Many of the mailings and the retrieval of packages were captured on video surveillance.
During a raid in August, authorities seized more than a kilogram of cocaine in vacuum-sealed bags, $32,150 in cash, a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a semiautomatic rifle. They also confiscated various Priority Mail package receipts, commercial mailbox rental receipts, numerous fraudulent driver’s licenses, a cash counting machine, and various items used in the packaging and distribution of drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.