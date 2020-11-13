PLAINVILLE — A former local man convicted of bilking senior citizens out of more than $880,000 left the country three weeks before he was supposed to report to prison, only to be nabbed in western Canada, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston says.
Ashokkumar Patel, also known as Andy Patel, 31, was apprehended Oct. 15 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was in a ditch in an area of blueberry fields just over the Washington state border, the office said Thursday.
Patel, formerly of 15 Washington St., had $2,000 cash and two cellphones in his possession but no baggage or duffel bags, according to court records.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Patel, whose most recent address was in Bartlett, Ill., was returned to the United States and arrested.
He was indicted Thursday in federal court in Worcester on one count of contempt of court, according to court records. He is now being held at a federal detention center in Seattle.
In September, Patel was sentenced to 40 months for wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He was released from custody with conditions and was supposed to report to the Bureau of Prisons on Nov. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Among other conditions, his travel was restricted to Massachusetts and parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Patel now faces a sentence of up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine on the contempt charge in addition to an additional year for committing the offense while on release.
From December 2013 to October 2014, Patel was part of a conspiracy targeting seniors who thought they were speaking to IRS lawyers. The seniors were told they owed back taxes, according to prosecutors.
The callers, who were primarily from India, threatened the victims with arrest if they did not purchase prepaid store cards and provide the serial numbers to the callers.
Prosecutors say the loss to victims linked to Patel totaled $881,622.
Patel was arrested in June 2017 and pleaded guilty two years later to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
The victims included a 65-year-old retired physician in Shrewsbury who lost more than $85,000 in the scam, and a 65-year-old Worcester woman who lost $44,190, according to court records.
