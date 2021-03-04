PROVIDENCE — Four Georgia men allegedly paid homeless men in Providence to cash counterfeit checks at banks in the Attleboro area and four New England states, federal authorities said Thursday.
The suspects face charges of bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud in U.S. District Court in Providence, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office.
The defendants were identified as Austin Weaver, 31, of Decatur; Cortavious Benford, 26, of Atlanta; and Michael Williams, 26, and Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of East Point.
They were charged after an investigation by Medway police and the U.S. Secret Service.
Homeless men arrested in communities including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham and Foxboro provided information leading to the charges against the suspects, according to court records.
The alleged scheme began around October 2018 and continued through last month, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
It is alleged in court documents that the homeless men were driven to financial institutions in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine.
They were provided bogus business checks made out to them and were instructed to cash them using their Rhode Island ID card or driver’s license for identification, according to prosecutors.
The homeless men were paid between $100 and $200. In at least one instance, one of the men was threatened with bodily harm if he fled after cashing the bogus check and giving the funds to the schemers.
While federal agents were conducting surveillance in February 2019, one of the defendants was observed throwing the belongings of one of the homeless men in a dumpster after he was arrested in Attleboro trying to cash a check, according to the affidavit.
