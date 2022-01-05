SEEKONK -- Federal authorities are investigating how a break-in suspect obtained the AK-47 rifle he used to shoot at police before they returned fire and killed him in November.
Police Chief Dean Isabella said Wednesday that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Jeffrey W. Groulx got the assault-style weapon.
Groulx, 47, a convicted felon from New Hampshire whose last known address was a homeless shelter in Boston, was killed Nov. 28 in a shootout with police on Route 6.
He broke into New England Tire on Route 6 and stole cash before crashing a stolen car when police attempted to stop him.
Groulx fired the AK-47 at two police officers when they approached the car in an attempt to render aid before the officers returned fire and killed him.
The officers, who had to scramble for cover, were justified in using deadly force to defend themselves, according to a report issued by the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Investigators have identified an individual who legally purchased the AK-47 but are still trying to determine how Groulx ended up with the weapon, Isabella said.
At the time of the shootout Groulx, who had a lengthy criminal record and prison stints for armed robbery, was a fugitive wanted for parole violations and arrest warrants in New Hampshire.
A spokesman for the ATF did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle.
