PROVIDENCE — An alleged drug trafficker is being held without bail on charges he dealt fentanyl to customers in Southeastern Massachusetts communities including Franklin and Wrentham.
Joaquin Fabian, 23, of Providence, was arrested after a brief foot chase Wednesday in Providence, an hour after allegedly meeting with a customer in Franklin, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office.
Around the time of the meeting, authorities say Fabian posted to his social media account a photo of a gun between his legs in a car, and investigators later recovered a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun consistent with the one in the photo, according to court records.
Federal agents say they also found 2.7 grams of fentanyl in Fabian’s pocket and another 70 grams after they executed a search warrant at his apartment.
In addition, agents say they found almost a pound of marijuana, a box containing 44 rounds of ammunition, a plastic bag containing 249 rounds of various types of ammunition and $18,802 in cash.
During the course of the investigation, authorities say Fabian met in January with a customer in Wrentham who is a convicted felon with a drug history.
Fabian was previously convicted in Rhode Island on felony drug charges and is awaiting trial in state court on additional assault and firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also learned from informants that Fabian allegedly traded fentanyl to customers for firearms as payment, according to court records.
The investigation began in January with the help of Providence Police. The ATF and police kept Fabian under surveillance while he allegedly conducted his drug trafficking business.
Fabian appeared on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Providence on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
His lawyer, Jeffrey Pine of Providence, declined to comment Friday but said he might later “once we get into the case and the evidence.”
