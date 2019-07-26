ATTLEBORO — A city man has been charged in federal court in connection with a federal weapons trafficking investigation related to the purchase of numerous weapons in Georgia for sale in Massachusetts.
Richard Philippe, 40, of 3 Eden Court, faces charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and is being held in federal custody, the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday.
Philippe, who has a conviction in Rhode Island for unlawfully carrying a pistol, is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on July 30.
He was arrested on separate charges on July 5 when federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents executed a search warrant at a warehouse he used in Taunton, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The agents found no weapons but seized 144 rounds of ammunition and empty firearm boxes with labels tying them to firearms that had been purchased by the individual in Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Philippe allegedly bought over 100 guns from a cooperating witness in Dahlongea, Ga., a small town about 60 miles north of Atlanta, between April and June, according to an affidavit filed by an ATF agent.
He was at the warehouse when it was raided by authorities and allegedly admitted to storing the ammunition and firearms, according to authorities.
“Philippe told agents that he had leftover ammunition from boxes of ammunition in the warehouse and that he has sold ammunition for $1 per bullet. Philippe also stated he sold boxes of bullets along with firearms,” the agent wrote in the affidavit.
Philippe does not have a federal firearms license and is not permitted to deal firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Philippe was sentenced in 2004 in Washington County Superior Court in Rhode Island to serve 144 days of a 10-year prison sentence with the balance of the term suspended, according to the court records.
His lawyer in the federal case did not immediately return a phone call or email from The Sun Chronicle for comment on the charges.
The charge of possessing ammunition after being convicted of a felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The investigation was conducted by the ATF, state police and Brockton police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.