FRANKLIN — A local man appeared in federal court in Providence Friday on charges he allegedly traded firearms, including one with an obliterated serial number, for fentanyl.
Timothy J. Valle, 37, was charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in U.S. District Court, according to the Rhode island U.S. Attorney’s office.
Valle was charged after an investigation stemming from the arrest of a Pawtucket man who was stopped in October with a loaded Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number.
The firearm is the same one Valle allegedly traded to another individual in exchange for $1,000 worth of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. It is alleged in court documents that Valle texted pictures of the firearm to the person with whom he later traded with for the fentanyl.
According to court documents, Valle lawfully purchased several firearms from licensed dealers in Massachusetts.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Franklin police seized several firearms from Valle’s residence. Assisting in the investigation were the FBI and Rhode Island State Police.
