NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man sentenced to prison Thursday for laundering $500,000 for a California-based drug trafficking organization once met the ring leader at the Emerald Square mall, federal officials say.
The meeting was disclosed in court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Providence where the defendant, Kyle S. Minot, 31, of Woonsocket, was sentenced to four years in prison.
Minot, who has a lengthy criminal record dating back to his teen years, was also sentenced to three years’ probation following his prison term and fined $20,000.
Minot’s activities came to light during an investigation into a drug organization led by Vira Yuth Chao of Temecula, Calif., according to court records.
Chao went from Revere to meet Minot at the mall after unwittingly telling an undercover agent in a recorded conversation that Minot was one of his biggest customers, according to records.
In 2018, Chao, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to seven years in prison for drug and money laundering conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Minot previously admitted to the court that he employed at least five individuals to deposit the proceeds of dozens of drug sales into “feeder” bank accounts, prosecutors said.
The deposits were made to settle money he owed to the California-based drug trafficking organization, they said.
“Feeder” accounts, held in fictitious names, conceal the origin and ownership of money. Each deposit was kept to just under $10,000 to avoid bank reporting laws, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The proceeds were withdrawn from the accounts by members of the drug trafficking organization in California.
According to information presented to the court, Minot’s drug trafficking and money laundering activities came to light during a long-term investigation into Chao’s organization.
The investigation began in 2014 and was conducted by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the IRS-led Boston Strike Force.
According to court documents, Minot’s role in the marijuana trafficking and money laundering organization was also the subject of a wide-ranging Rhode Island State Police investigation into a motorcycle gang.
Rhode Island State Police wiretapped conversations in which Minot discussed his marijuana trafficking activities and stolen equipment he obtained for his landscaping business, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The conversations occurred while Minot was on probation for federal firearms trafficking charges. He was subsequently convicted of state drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.