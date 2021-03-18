ATTLEBORO — All city councilors agree that fees for contractors installing new water or sewer services should be increased, but they sharply disagree on when those fees should take effect.
By slim margins, the council voted Tuesday to delay implementation of the fee increases until Jan. 1, 2022.
The original proposal was to implement fee hikes upon approval by the council, but Councilor Jay DiLisio offered an amendment to delay the fees for 9 1/2 months.
It’s been 10 years since the last fee increase and during that time the costs of the services provided by the water and wastewater department have increased, so the fees charged to contractors no longer cover those costs.
As a result, home and business owners as well as city departments have been subsidizing the contractors.
There was one 7-4 vote approving the Jan. 1, 2022 date and eight 6-5 votes approving the new timeline.
Those voting no on the 7-4 vote were councilors Laura Dolan, Kate Jackson, Ty Waterman and Cathleen DeSimone.
Those voting no on the other eight were Dolan, Jackson, Waterman, Richard Conti and DeSimone.
DiLisio acknowledged it’s time to raise the fees, but argued that boosting them immediately could hurt the contractors financially. He said it could “put some out of business.”
Councilor Peter Blais said delaying the increase would give builders “time to adjust.”
He said the new fees would increase the already high cost of homes in the city.
The median sales price for homes in Attleboro has gone up 27.6 percent over the last year from $337,000 to $430,000 as of February, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
DeSimone argued that builders should not get the council’s sympathy.
“I can’t fathom the concern for the builders,” she said.
She argued councilors should have sympathy for the ratepayers who have been shouldering an additional load for a number of years.
DeSimone said she would compromise and suggested a July 1 start date, but that was rejected.
Dolan agreed with DeSimone.
She said residents and businesses have subsidized contractors for “far too long.”
Two proposed fee increases for the builders were cut.
A $4 per linear foot fee proposed for water main extensions was cut to $2 per linear foot on a motion by Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds and a commercial wastewater discharge fee was cut from $250 to $150 on a motion by Councilor Diana Holmes.
