ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan High School will have two new vice principals for the upcoming school year.
Carrie Smith and Noel Grant are slated to become vice principals of student life July 1, the school announced Wednesday.
Smith and Grant will replace Al Svendsen, a longtime Feehan vice principal who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Smith and Grant will each be responsible for student life and culture for two of the school’s four classes and will work with students as they progress through their high school years.
Each of the vice principals will also have additional duties at the school.
Smith will continue to teach several math courses at Feehan.
Grant will also take on the role of coordinator of strategic student supports, coordinating resources and help for those requiring an extra hand.
That new role is an extension of work spearheaded by Svendsen for the past decade plus.
The school also has a vice principal of academics, Charlotte Lourenco.
Smith, a current Feehan teacher, is a veteran educator with experience in both public and private school settings. She joined Feehan's math department in 2016 and has a well-known affinity for positive school culture, officials say.
Smith has been a key member of Feehan’s mentoring program, helping new teachers understand the Feehan community and Mercy charism. She has led diocesan workshops on building student culture and involvement.
Smith is also chairperson of the Family School Alliance at Saint Mary Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro and a member of Bishop Da Cunha’s Diocesan Pastoral Council.
Grant is dean of students at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls.
In that role, he manages school safety drills, cameras, school alarms, and all elements of building security. He also has developed behavioral and crisis interventions.
Grant has 18 years of similar work in various school districts and across grade levels. He also has a background as a behavioral technician and behavioral specialist in therapeutic settings.
“While we are certainly excited about the addition of Mrs. Smith and Mr. Grant to our leadership team, it's also worth more than a moment to recognize the outstanding work done by Al Svendsen these past 13 years," Feehan President Tim Sullivan said. "Mr. Svendsen has expected the best from our students and helped our students understand why those standards matter. His 'do the right thing' mantra will not soon be forgotten by the several thousand Feehan students he has mentored."
