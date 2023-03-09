ATTLEBORO — With Bishop Connolly High in Fall River slated to shut its doors at the end of this school year, Bishop Feehan in Attleboro and Bishop Stang in Dartmouth will be the only Catholic high schools left in the area.
Fall River Diocese school officials announced on Wednesday that Bishop Connolly is closing due to declining enrollment and financial reasons — some brought on by the pandemic.
Parents of students at Bishop Connolly and those who were planning to attend the school are being urged by Diocese officials to consider Feehan and Stang.
“We are very saddened by the Bishop Connolly news. It’s always difficult to see a Catholic school close,” Feehan President Tim Sullivan said. “We along with Bishop Stang High School are committed to making sure that every Connolly family has a Catholic school home if they desire one.”
However, school officials say they will only be able to fill the void to an extent.
“We have been full here at Feehan for a long time,” Sullivan said. “There is no precise full number, but we have had roughly 1,090 students for ten years or so, and we have no desire to be larger. This is a size that allows us to know every student very well.”
Feehan officials don’t anticipate getting flooded with student applications from the Fall River area.
“Given our distance from Connolly, we don’t expect too many inquiries, but we will do all we can for Connolly families who do reach out,” Sullivan said.
However, Feehan does attract students from a wide area.
“Our geographic footprint does continue to grow. We have students from 62 towns and three different states this year,” Sullivan said.
The shuttering of Coyle and Cassidy High School in Taunton three years ago likely has impacted Feehan more than Connolly’s closing will, though many Coyle and Cassidy students were funneled to Connolly.
“We are getting more interest from Taunton” as well as that city’s surrounding towns such as Raynham and Lakeville “than we did five years ago but not a huge change,” Sullivan said. “We’ve had increased interest from other regions,” including Canton, Dedham, Millis and Medway.
Plans to close Connolly, which dates to 1967, come after years of intense efforts to keep the school open, officials said.
“Despite the Diocese’s best efforts to maintain the operational and financial viability of this school, the continued decline in enrollment and substantial financial impact of the pandemic and current economic environment have proven unsustainable,” Diocese officials said. “Over the past many years, the Diocese of Fall River has worked very hard to maintain educational excellence, expand enrollment and recruitment activities, and bolster financial aid opportunities.”
Enrollment kept sinking, however, and the Diocese has spent over $1 million to sustain the school over the past five years, officials said.
“The Diocese no longer has the resources to continue to keep Bishop Connolly operational,” they said.
“While we sincerely regret having to close Bishop Connolly, our ultimate goal is to strengthen Catholic education in the Diocese for the future,” said Daniel S. Roy, superintendent of schools for the Diocese. “We are committed to helping families transition to other Diocesan Catholic high schools and to make the process as seamless as possible.”
“We continue to experience very challenging times that have put an even greater financial strain on many families,” Diocesan Bishop Edgar da Cunha said. “So many people have extraordinary needs amidst this economic uncertainty, and the Diocese needs to leverage its precious resources to an even greater extent.”