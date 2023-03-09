Bishop Feehan High School building file photo

Bishop Feehan High School

 Sun chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — With Bishop Connolly High in Fall River slated to shut its doors at the end of this school year, Bishop Feehan in Attleboro and Bishop Stang in Dartmouth will be the only Catholic high schools left in the area.

Fall River Diocese school officials announced on Wednesday that Bishop Connolly is closing due to declining enrollment and financial reasons — some brought on by the pandemic.